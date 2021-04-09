Faculty Ideological Diversity Bill Passes in Florida

The Florida Legislature passed a bill calling for a survey of the political beliefs of public college and university professors in that state, according to Florida Politics. Florida's Republican-controlled Senate voted this week, 25 to 15, to approve the bill, and the House did so last month, 77 to 42.

The bill, which still needs to be signed into law by Republican governor Ron DeSantis, would require the State Board of Education to ask professors annually about their political beliefs to "assess the status of intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity." A similar bill was introduced in Florida in 2019 and met with faculty opposition. The same kind of bill was introduced in Iowa earlier this year, as well.