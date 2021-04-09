Print

Title

Faculty Ideological Diversity Bill Passes in Florida

By

Colleen Flaherty
April 9, 2021
 
 

The Florida Legislature passed a bill calling for a survey of the political beliefs of public college and university professors in that state, according to Florida Politics. Florida's Republican-controlled Senate voted this week, 25 to 15, to approve the bill, and the House did so last month, 77 to 42.

The bill, which still needs to be signed into law by Republican governor Ron DeSantis, would require the State Board of Education to ask professors annually about their political beliefs to "assess the status of intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity." A similar bill was introduced in Florida in 2019 and met with faculty opposition. The same kind of bill was introduced in Iowa earlier this year, as well.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Exiting the Echo Chamber
The Museum of 20th-Century Universities
The Campus After COVID No. 2

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Admission Follies, with The Girl
Using Innovative Technologies to Improve Transfer Student Success
The Annual Reminder That McCarthyism Was Actually a Bad Idea
Will COVID Zoom Kill the Campus Desk Phone?
From Badging to Blockchain: Documenting Skills Learned
3 Questions for Anjuli Gupta, Head Of Partnerships at Outlier.org

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

College Pages

Back to Top