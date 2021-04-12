Print

Academic Minute: Deliberate Practice and Teaching

By

Doug Lederman
April 12, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Penn State University Week: Bill Goffe, teaching professor of economics, explores how to make students more active in their learning. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

