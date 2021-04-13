Title
Academic Minute: Mapping the Classroom as Community
April 13, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Penn State University Week: Justine Lindemann, assistant professor in community development and resilience, finds out what professors can learn by seeing how their students are interacting. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
