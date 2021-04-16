San Jose State President Apologizes to Sexually Abused Athletes

The president of San Jose State University has apologized to athletes who say the university’s former athletic trainer sexually abused them, The Mercury News reported.

Mary Papazian also acknowledged in the written apology that a previous 2009 investigation into allegations of the trainer’s misconduct was flawed and that more recent allegations were discovered during the course of an investigation that began 17 months ago.

“To the affected student-athletes and their families, I apologize for this breach of trust,” Papazian wrote Thursday in the letter sent campus-wide. “I am determined that we will learn from the past and never repeat it.”

The letter was sent a day after members of the faculty union wrote to California State University Chancellor Joseph I. Castro about “cover-ups” of sexual abuse scandals at San Jose State and other grievances not related to the athletics department, according to The Mercury News.