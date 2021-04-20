Title
Academic Minute: Charting a Path for Weight Loss
April 20, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Kent State University’s Brain Health Research Institute Week: Colleen Novak, professor of biological sciences, examines a cognitive mechanism that might just help in weight loss. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- Asian and Asian American student activists call for changes on their campuses
- Is it ethical to pay students to get vaccinated?
- Ex-dean at Temple indicted on charges of manipulating rankings
- Study suggests American colleges explain diversity in a way that appeals to white, not Black, people
- Jill Biden Praises Program for Free Community College
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »