Academic Minute: Charting a Path for Weight Loss

Doug Lederman
April 20, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Kent State University’s Brain Health Research Institute Week: Colleen Novak, professor of biological sciences, examines a cognitive mechanism that might just help in weight loss. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

