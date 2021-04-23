Print

Academic Minute: Rethinking Trauma Room Design

Doug Lederman
April 23, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Kent State University’s Brain Health Research Institute Week: Sara Bayramzadeh, professor in the health design program, examines the room for improvement in the design of trauma rooms. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

