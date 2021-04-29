Title
Should Pell Grants Cover 8-Week Programs? The Key Podcast
April 29, 2021
The simmering debate over whether to let Pell Grants for needy students be used for training programs as short as eight weeks is the subject of this week's episode of Inside Higher Ed's news and analysis podcast, The Key.
Monty Sullivan, president of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, and Amy Laitinen, director for higher education at New America, join Inside Higher Ed's Doug Lederman to discuss the promise and potential pitfalls of short-term Pell -- with a special focus on the potential impact on society's most disadvantaged workers and learners.
Listen to the episode here.
