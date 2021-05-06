Title
Haskell Indian Nations University Faculty Issue Second No-Confidence Vote
The Faculty Senate at Haskell Indian Nations University, a tribal college in Kansas, unanimously voted they have no confidence in a second administrator last week, following a previous no-confidence vote for the university’s president in early April, the Lawrence Journal-World reported.
The Senate raised several issues with Melanie Daniel, vice president of academics, including that she has failed to engage “in collegial discourse” with faculty leaders and has not met shared governance requirements, according to a Senate resolution passed April 30. Daniel has also limited academic freedom and free speech, in “an attempt to constrain faculty’s ability to advocate for the university and its students,” the resolution said.
A separate Faculty Senate resolution passed April 1 declared no confidence in university president Ronald Graham and made similar allegations about Graham’s disregard for shared governance, academic freedom and free speech on campus, the Journal-World reported.
Faculty members and students have raised First Amendment violation concerns at the university since Graham issued a directive in October to the campus newspaper’s editor in chief, ordering him to halt routine reporting activities. The order was rescinded in January. The Indian Leader and Jared Nally, the editor, filed a lawsuit in March against the university and the Bureau of Indian Education, the federal agency that oversees the institution.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- UT Austin Tour Guides on Strike Over ‘Eyes of Texas’
- What students think about racial justice efforts on campus
- Florida State student alleges university abandoned him when he faced anti-Palestinian harassment
- One Conversation | Confessions of a Community College Dean
- Four bills would provide better financial transparency for students
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »