Academic Minute: Building Storytellers

By

Doug Lederman
May 7, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Houston-Clear Lake Week: Andrew Baldwin, lecturer in communication, explains why storytelling is important in any field, including higher education. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

