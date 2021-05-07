Title
Academic Minute: Building Storytellers
May 7, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Houston-Clear Lake Week: Andrew Baldwin, lecturer in communication, explains why storytelling is important in any field, including higher education. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
