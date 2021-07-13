Title
Academic Minute: Weak Strongmen
July 13, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute: Timothy Frye, professor of post-Soviet foreign policy at Columbia University, examines what pitfalls a despot may encounter to stay in power. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
