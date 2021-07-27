Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Academic Minute: Chocolate Flavor Through Fermentation

By

Doug Lederman
July 27, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, a Student Spotlight: Caitlin Clark, instructor and Ph.D. student in the department of food science and human nutrition at Colorado State University, describes a nonalcoholic favorite that makes use of fermentation. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

From Sacred Cow to Sacrificial Lamb
Student-Centric Transformation
What Is a Campus?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Unasked Question
The Atlantic Owes UC a Correction
Updating a Classic
Thoughts on ‘American Higher Education in the 21st Century’
Spiraling: Part III
6 Ways to Make Higher Education More Developmental

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 