Academic Minute: Chocolate Flavor Through Fermentation
July 27, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute, a Student Spotlight: Caitlin Clark, instructor and Ph.D. student in the department of food science and human nutrition at Colorado State University, describes a nonalcoholic favorite that makes use of fermentation. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
