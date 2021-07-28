Print

Cal State System to Require COVID Vaccines for Fall

Elizabeth Redden
July 28, 2021
 
 

California State University announced Tuesday that it will require all employees and students on any of its campuses to be vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall.

The 23-campus university system previously said its vaccine requirement would not go into effect until after the Food and Drug Administration fully approved a COVID-19 vaccine. The three vaccines currently available in the U.S. were approved through the FDA’s emergency use authorization process.

The university system cited “evolving circumstances” in its decision not to wait for further FDA action to enact its vaccination requirement.

“The current surge in COVID cases due to the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant is an alarming new factor that we must consider as we look to maintain the health and well-being of students, employees and visitors to our campuses this fall,” CSU chancellor Joseph I. Castro said in a statement.

The University of California system similarly acted last week to move up the timeline for its COVID-19 vaccine requirement. The UC system will require all faculty, students and staff to be vaccinated two weeks before the start of the fall term.

