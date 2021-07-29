Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

California Governor Signs Bill on College Access

By

Sara Weissman
July 29, 2021
 
 

California governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation Tuesday implementing a series of measures to make college more accessible as a part of the state’s COVID-19 recovery efforts.

“With massive increases in funding for our world-class colleges and universities, expanded college savings accounts, increased student financial aid and opportunities to gain work experience while learning, we are helping students reach their full potential and driving upward mobility across California,” Newsom said in a press release.

Among other measures, the bill expands the Cal Grant program, a financial aid program for low- and middle-income students in the state, by removing eligibility requirements based on age and time out of high school. It ensures these grants continue to apply after students transfer from a California community college to an institution within the Cal State or University of California systems. The bill also allocates $115 million to zero-textbook-cost degree grant programs and open educational resources at California community colleges.

The legislation changes the Middle Class Scholarship program to offer scholarships that cover the difference between a student’s total cost of college and other sources of financial assistance, such as student and family contributions, starting in 2022-23, based on available resources each year.

The bill additionally creates a new dual-admissions program, which will allow students to complete an associate degree for transfer at a California community college with guaranteed admission to a UC or CSU campus of their choice. It also establishes the Golden State Education and Training Grant program to fund education and training opportunities for workers who lost their jobs during the pandemic and a Learning-Aligned Employment program across California public higher education systems to help underrepresented and low-income students gain work experience.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Viability of Virtual Exchange
Small but Mighty
From Sacred Cow to Sacrificial Lamb

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

On Risk and Grades
Reinventing Our Role as Teachers
The Dark Shadow of COVID: Mental Health Impact Persists
The Dark Shadow of COVID: Mental Health Impact Persists
Summer Camps, Labor Shortages and Academia
Seize the Power of Experiential Learning

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 