Nebraska Regents Shoot Down Anti-Critical Race Theory Proposal

Colleen Flaherty
August 14, 2021
 
 

The Board of Regents for the University of Nebraska system on Friday voted down a resolution opposing the "imposition" of critical race theory on the curriculum. The resolution, backed by the state's Republican governor, Pete Ricketts, was proposed by Regent Jim Pillen, a Republican who is running to succeed term-limited Ricketts as governor. The regents' vote -- which followed hours of public comments and discussion -- was 3-5, with an additional four student egents all opposing the resolution. For a full story on the vote, read Inside Higher Ed Monday.

 

