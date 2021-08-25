Print

The Pulse Podcast: K16 Solutions

Doug Lederman
August 25, 2021
 
 

This month’s episode of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Thomas Waite, CEO, and Steve Mildner, CRO, of K16 Solutions. In the conversation with The Pulse’s host, Rodney B. Murray, Waite and Mildner discuss K16’s cloud-hosted LMS migration and course development tool. Learn more about The Pulse here.

