The Pulse Podcast: K16 Solutions
August 25, 2021
This month’s episode of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Thomas Waite, CEO, and Steve Mildner, CRO, of K16 Solutions. In the conversation with The Pulse’s host, Rodney B. Murray, Waite and Mildner discuss K16’s cloud-hosted LMS migration and course development tool. Learn more about The Pulse here.
