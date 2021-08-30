Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Fraudulent Data Raise Questions on Duke Researcher

By

Scott Jaschik
August 30, 2021
 
 

The revelations of fraudulent data in a key paper have raised questions about Dan Ariely, the James B. Duke Professor of Psychology and Behavioral Economics at Duke University, Science reported.

"None of the five study authors disputes that fabrication occurred, but Ariely’s colleagues have washed their hands of responsibility for it," the article reported. "Ariely acknowledges that only he had handled the earliest known version of the data file, which contained the fabrications. Ariely emphatically denies making up the data."

The data were collected by an insurance company, Ariely said, but he no longer has records of interactions with it that could reveal where things went wrong. “I wish I had a good story,” Ariely told Science. “And I just don’t.”

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

It’s Time for Engineering to Be Equity-Centered
True Crime and Punishment
Simple Rhetoric, Complicated Realities

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Readers Respond on Mask Mandates
University Risk and OPMs
Another Way to Evaluate a College
Friday Fragments
Cross-Sector Collaboration to Improve Transfer in Texas

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 