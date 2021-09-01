Print

Academic Minute: Systemic Racism

By

Doug Lederman
September 1, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Edna Chun, lecturer at Columbia University, explores systemic racism through a higher education lens. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

