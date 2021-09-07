Print

Academic Minute: Job Loss and Physical Wellness

By

Doug Lederman
September 7, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Shamma Alam, associate professor of international studies at Dickinson College, explores how job loss might affect physical wellness in young adults. Learn more about the Academic Minute here. And if you missed Monday’s Academic Minute about the role athletic trainers have played in the pandemic, please listen here.

