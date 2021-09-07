Oakland U Professors End Strike Amid Contract Deal

Oakland University in Michigan and its faculty union reached a tentative agreement over the weekend, following a two-day faculty strike that affected classes last week. “Faculty solidarity was amazing, we had a strong show of support from our members, our students, trade unions, parents and the surrounding community,” Doug Wendell, associate professor of biology and chief union negotiator, said in a statement. “We now look forward to returning to our classrooms and our students.”

The American Association of University Professors-affiliated faculty union and the university failed to agree on a new contract for months prior to the strike, with the union seeking a bump in pay and the university seeking certain reductions to benefits and retirement contributions. The union said the university also sought to cut the salaries of part-time lecturers. Professors argued that the university’s endowment was healthy and that the institution planned to raise tuition, so cuts were not necessary, while the university said that it continues to struggle financially due to an unprecedented drop in enrollment.