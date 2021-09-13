Groups Make Final Push for Kvaal Confirmation

Over a dozen higher education associations and organizations sent a letter to members of Congress Friday, once again urging senators to vote in favor of James Kvaal to serve as under secretary of education ahead of the first vote on his nomination happening today.

"Mr. Kvaal brings not just the right temperament to the position, but he also brings a wealth of practical experience with postsecondary education and federal policy," the groups wrote. "With prior experience in the Senate, the House of Representatives, the White House, the Department of Education, as a professor and as the president of a nonprofit focused on college affordability and completion, Mr. Kvaal is more than qualified to serve in this position."

The letter was sent by Ted Mitchell, president of the American Council on Education, on behalf of nineteenth other groups, including the American Association of Community Colleges, the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, the Association of American Universities, the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities and the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities.

A vote to confirm Kvaal has been held up for months, despite bipartisan support for his nomination to the top higher education post in the Department of Education.