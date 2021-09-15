Brown, Syracuse Tighten COVID-19 Rules

Brown and Syracuse Universities tightened their rules for preventing the spread of COVID-19 on Monday.

Brown announced "temporary restrictions" due to "an increase in positive asymptomatic COVID-19 cases as the campus resumes significant on-site operations, primarily among undergraduate students."

The university will increase testing of all students from once a week to twice a week, impose a pause on in-person dining and set a limit of five students for undergraduate social events.

Syracuse announced that, in the wake of Saturday's football game, at which few fans followed the rules to be masked, ushers will now enforce masking rules, WSYR News reported.