Linfield Board Chair Resigns Amid Continued Controversy

David Baca, longtime chair of Linfield University’s Board of Trustees, said this week that he’s stepping down. “After 13 years on the Board and four years as chair, Dave decided it was in Linfield’s best interest that he step down and allow new leaders to come to the forefront,” Scott Nelson, university spokesman, told The Oregonian. Kerry Carmody, the board’s vice chair, was named interim chair, effective Oct. 1.

Both students and faculty members have repeatedly called on Baca to step down over Linfield’s handling of sexual misconduct reports by students against David Jubb, a former trustee who is facing a criminal trial. In a related case, Linfield faces a whistle-blower lawsuit from a former professor, Daniel Pollack-Pelzner, who says he was fired for standing up to the board about sexual misconduct and discrimination.