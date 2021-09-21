SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
The Pulse: Dan Avida of Engageli
September 21, 2021
The new episode of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Dan Avida, CEO and co-founder of Engageli. The discussion with Rodney B. Murray, host of The Pulse, explores the company's digital learning platform, an alternative to Zoom made specifically for higher education.
