Study: Female Scientists Don’t Get the Mentions They Deserve

A new study in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences says that science research published by women doesn't get the same traction online as that published by male scientists. Across 13 broad research areas, researchers found that women account for just 29 percent of scholars whose work is mentioned on social media and that female scientists are less likely to be among the top 25 percent of the most successful scholars in terms of social media mentions. Top-line findings concern online data from 2012. The gender gap closed somewhat five years later, but not by much.

Results suggest that "while men’s scientific impact and collaboration networks are associated with higher visibility online, there are no universally identifiable facets associated with success for women," the paper says. "Our comprehensive empirical evidence indicates that the gender gap in online science dissemination is coupled with a lack of understanding the characteristics that are linked with female scholars’ success, which might hinder efforts to close the gender gap in visibility."