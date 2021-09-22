Print

Virginia Union Invests Most Assets With Minority-Owned Firms

By

Emma Whitford
September 22, 2021
 
 

The Virginia Union University Board of Trustees will mandate that 60 percent of the university’s investment portfolio be managed by minority-owned firms, the university announced Tuesday.

“The vote of VUU’s Board of Trustees is unprecedented. I commend their extraordinary vision to develop an investment strategy that will increase the financial strength of our beloved university,” W. Franklyn Richardson, chair of the board, said in a statement. “It is important that the people who use their hard-earned resources to educate themselves and their families also be afforded the opportunity to steward investments at our university.”

The mandate is the first of its kind for a historically Black college or university, according to a university press release.

