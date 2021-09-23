Biden Announces Members of Science and Tech Advisory Council

President Biden announced Wednesday the 30 science and technology leaders who will serve on the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, a group of external advisers tasked with making science, technology and innovation policy recommendations to the White House and the president.

The council includes 20 elected members of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine; five MacArthur “genius” fellows; two former Cabinet secretaries; and two Nobel laureates, according to a release. It is also the most diverse council in its history, with women comprising half of the members and people of color and immigrants making up more than one-third.

The members are: