Biden Announces Members of Science and Tech Advisory Council
September 23, 2021
President Biden announced Wednesday the 30 science and technology leaders who will serve on the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, a group of external advisers tasked with making science, technology and innovation policy recommendations to the White House and the president.
The council includes 20 elected members of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine; five MacArthur “genius” fellows; two former Cabinet secretaries; and two Nobel laureates, according to a release. It is also the most diverse council in its history, with women comprising half of the members and people of color and immigrants making up more than one-third.
The members are:
- Marvin Adams, a nuclear engineer and computational physicist who serves as the HTRI Professor of Nuclear Engineering, Regents Fellow and director of national laboratories mission support in the Texas A&M University system
- Frances Arnold, a biochemical engineer who was the first American woman to win the Nobel Prize in chemistry, and the Linus Pauling Professor of Chemical Engineering, Bioengineering, and Biochemistry at the California Institute of Technology
- Dan E. Arvizu, a mechanical engineer and chancellor of the New Mexico State University System
- John Banovetz, a chemist and materials scientist who is the executive vice president and chief technology officer at 3M Company
- Ashton Carter, a physicist and technologist who is a former U.S. secretary of defense, professor at Harvard University and director of the Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs
- Frances Colón, a neuroscientist and science diplomat who served as deputy science and technology adviser to the secretary of state during the Obama administration
- Lisa A. Cooper, an internal medicine physician, social epidemiologist and health services researcher who is a professor at Johns Hopkins University and director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equity
- John O. Dabiri, an aeronautical engineer and a professor of aeronautics and mechanical engineering at the California Institute of Technology
- William Dally, a computer scientist and the chief scientist and senior vice president for research at NVIDIA
- Sue Desmond-Hellmann, a physician scientist and the former CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, who previously served as chancellor of the University of California, San Francisco
- Inez Fung, an atmospheric scientist and professor at the University of California, Berkeley
- Andrea Goldsmith, an expert in wireless communications and dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Science at Princeton University
- Laura H. Greene, a physicist and professor at Florida State University
- Paula Hammond, a chemical engineer who serves as the head of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s department of chemical engineering
- Eric Horvitz, a computer scientist and chief scientific officer at Microsoft
- Joe Kiani, an engineer and the founder, chairman and CEO of Masimo Corporation
- Eric Lander, a geneticist, molecular biologist and mathematician who is a member of President Biden’s cabinet and serves as the president’s science adviser and director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy
- Jonathan Levin, an economist and dean of the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University
- Steve Pacala, an ecologist and environmental biologist and professor in the department of ecology and evolutionary biology at Princeton University
- Saul Perlmutter, an astrophysicist and cosmologist who is a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, and director of the Berkeley Institute for Data Science
- William Press, a computer scientist, computational biologist and astrophysicist and a professor at the University of Texas at Austin
- Penny Pritzker, an entrepreneur, businesswoman and civic leader who served as the 38th U.S. secretary of commerce
- Jennifer Richeson, a social psychologist who is a professor at Yale University and director of the Social Perception and Communication Lab
- Vicki Sato, a biologist, immunologist and biotechnology executive who spent several years as a professor at Harvard University
- Lisa T. Su, an electrical engineer and president and CEO of Advanced Micro Devices
- Kathryn Sullivan, a geologist, former NASA astronaut and oceanographer who served as under secretary of commerce for oceans and atmosphere and administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration during the Obama administration
- Terence Tao, a mathematician and professor at the University of California, Los Angeles
- Phil Venables, a computer scientist and software engineer who is chief information security officer at Google Cloud
- Catherine Woteki, an agriculture and food scientist and nutritionist who is a professor at Iowa State University and a visiting distinguished institute professor at the University of Virginia
- Maria Zuber, who was the first woman to lead a NASA planetary mission and is vice president for research and E. A. Griswold Professor of Geophysics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology
