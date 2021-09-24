SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
COVID’s Impact on the Return to Campus: The Key Podcast
This week’s episode of The Key examines how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting institutions, students and employees as most colleges and universities strive to keep their reopened campuses … open.
Elizabeth Redden, a senior reporter who has driven Inside Higher Ed’s coverage of the pandemic since its earliest days, joins The Key to discuss a wide range of issues:
- Enormous variation in how the coronavirus -- and politics related to the pandemic -- are playing out in different parts of the country.
- How students are complying with their colleges’ vaccination mandates.
- What we know, and may not know, about the state of COVID infection on campuses.
Listen to this episode of The Key here. And click here to find out more about The Key.
