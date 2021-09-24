Print

COVID’s Impact on the Return to Campus: The Key Podcast

By

Doug Lederman
September 24, 2021
 
 

This week’s episode of The Key examines how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting institutions, students and employees as most colleges and universities strive to keep their reopened campuses … open.

Elizabeth Redden, a senior reporter who has driven Inside Higher Ed’s coverage of the pandemic since its earliest days, joins The Key to discuss a wide range of issues:

  • Enormous variation in how the coronavirus -- and politics related to the pandemic -- are playing out in different parts of the country.
  • How students are complying with their colleges’ vaccination mandates.
  • What we know, and may not know, about the state of COVID infection on campuses.

Listen to this episode of The Key here.

