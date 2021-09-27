Duke Sees 55.9% Return on Endowment

Print

Duke University announced that the university’s endowment achieved a 55.9 percent return in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. The total value of Duke’s endowment is $12.7 billion.

The endowment of Washington University in St. Louis generated a 65 percent return during the 2021 fiscal year and is now valued at $15.3 billion.

