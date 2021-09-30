Putting Career Readiness at Higher Ed’s Core: The Key Podcast

This week's episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed's news and analysis podcast, searches for a middle ground in the binary debate over how (and how much) colleges and universities should emphasize their students' career success.

The guests in this week's episode, Wake Forest University’s Andy Chan and Christine Cruzvergara of Handshake, endorse the view that colleges and universities should be collecting and sharing data about how well they are preparing students for success in the workplace, given that that’s the primary reason many students go to college. But the set of common metrics they propose colleges use to measure their own performance is broad, and it includes such data as how much institutions expose students to experiential learning in college to graduates’ satisfaction with their jobs once they leave.

