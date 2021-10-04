Print

Academic Minute: The Rage and Riches of Rivalry

Doug Lederman
October 4, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Joe Cobbs, professor of sports business and event management at Northern Kentucky University, explores why some team rivals bring out fans' passion, but others do not. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

