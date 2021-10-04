SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Syracuse Will Pay $3.7M to Settle Suit by Female Faculty Members
October 4, 2021
Syracuse University has agree to pay $3.7 million to female faculty members who filed a class action against the university, Syracuse.com reported. The university also agreed previously to pay $2 million to female faculty members. Syracuse said that it was not admitting any guilt with the payments.
