Syracuse Will Pay $3.7M to Settle Suit by Female Faculty Members

Scott Jaschik
October 4, 2021
 
 

Syracuse University has agree to pay $3.7 million to female faculty members who filed a class action against the university, Syracuse.com reported. The university also agreed previously to pay $2 million to female faculty members. Syracuse said that it was not admitting any guilt with the payments.

 

