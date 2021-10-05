SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: Studying Video Games as Culture
October 5, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute: Mike Piero, professor of English at Cuyahoga Community College, examines how to study video games in a cultural fashion. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
