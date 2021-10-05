Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Academic Minute: Studying Video Games as Culture

By

Doug Lederman
October 5, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Mike Piero, professor of English at Cuyahoga Community College, examines how to study video games in a cultural fashion. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A Natural Experiment
The Future of Higher Ed
Is Occurring at the Margins
‘Neo-Nationalism and Universities’

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Music History, with The Girl
(Some More) Thoughts on Facebook
Youth’s Role in Social and Cultural Transformation
Thinking About Advice
‘The Debt Trap’ as Motivation to Invest in Low-Cost/High-Quality Scaled Online Degree Programs

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 