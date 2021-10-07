New Website Allows Students to Report Anti-Semitic Incidents

A new online portal allows Jewish students and others to report anti-Semitic incidents and hate crimes on college campuses.

The website, ReportCampusHate.org, was created by Hillel International, the Anti-Defamation League and the Secure Community Network, a safety and security initiative of the organized Jewish community, to empower Jewish students to address growing anti-Semitism on college campuses, the organizations said in a press release. Any incident reported through the website will be reviewed by a trained security professional who will work with law enforcement and the campus Hillel to file a report with the university, ensuring the proper tracking of anti-Semitic crimes. Additionally, students can be connected to wellness services, as well as tools and resources to help improve campus climates, the press release said.

During the 2020-21 academic year, Hillel International tracked 244 anti-Semitic incidents on campuses, according to preliminary data, the press release states. In the 2019-20 academic year, when most classes were still taking place in person, there were 181 such incidents reported. A September poll by the Cohen Research Group, in conjunction with the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, found that nearly 70 percent of openly Jewish students said they had personally experienced or “were familiar with” an act of anti-Semitism on campus or in a virtual campus setting in the past 120 days. As a result, about 50 percent said they have hidden their Jewish identities, and more than half have avoided expressing their views on Israel.