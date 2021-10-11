SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: Understanding How the Sun Damages Your Skin
October 11, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Binghamton University Week: Guy German, associate professor of biomedical engineering, reminds us to take care of our skin in the sun. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
