Survey: Professors and the Public Good

A new survey of Americans about the arts, by the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, returned some interesting findings about professors. Asked how much they thought workers in various professions contribute to the general good of society, respondents rated professors significantly below doctors, lawyers and teachers, roughly even with retail workers and above elected officials and athletes. About 78 percent of respondents said that professors contribute some or a lot to the general good (just 40 percent said “a lot”). Women were more likely to think professors contribute to the general good than were men, at 82 percent and 73 percent, respectively. Eighty-three percent of college graduates thought this. Read more about the survey here.