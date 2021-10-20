Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Survey: Professors and the Public Good

By

Colleen Flaherty
October 20, 2021
 
 

A new survey of Americans about the arts, by the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, returned some interesting findings about professors. Asked how much they thought workers in various professions contribute to the general good of society, respondents rated professors significantly below doctors, lawyers and teachers, roughly even with retail workers and above elected officials and athletes. About 78 percent of respondents said that professors contribute some or a lot to the general good (just 40 percent said “a lot”). Women were more likely to think professors contribute to the general good than were men, at 82 percent and 73 percent, respectively. Eighty-three percent of college graduates thought this. Read more about the survey here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

How Students Are Navigating Changes in Career Plans
The Hidden Costs of Open Educational Resources
Reviving the Humanities
Through General Education

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Is the Metaverse Finally Emerging?
Zoom Chat Etiquette: Readers Respond
Higher Ed’s Invisible Understaffing Epidemic
Zoom Chat Etiquette
‘Squid Game’ as Allegory and Cultural Critique
Scenes From an Open House

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 