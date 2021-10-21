SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Washington State Coach Sues for Illegal Termination
Former Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich, who was fired Monday for refusing to comply with the state’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate, is suing the university for illegal termination, ESPN reported.
Rolovich’s lawyer, Brian Fahling, cited “discriminatory and vindictive behavior” by Washington State athletic director Pat Chun. The university had denied Rolovich’s request for a religious exemption from the vaccine mandate, Fahling said.
“It is a tragic and damning commentary on our culture and more specifically on Chun that Coach Rolovich has been derided, demonized and ultimately fired from his job merely for being devout in his Catholic faith,” Fahling wrote in a statement to ESPN.
Washington State used a blind evaluation process for exemption requests, meaning the panel knew neither the names nor job titles of the requestors, ESPN reported.
Chun called Rolovich’s firing a for-cause separation, noting that he lost his eligibility for employment through “noncompliance.” Washington governor Jay Inslee had set Monday as the deadline for all state employees to be vaccinated. Four assistant coaches who failed to comply with the mandate were also fired.
Rolovich, who earned $3.2 million a year, was the state’s highest-paid employee, The Washington Post reported. He had three years and roughly $9 million remaining on his contract.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
- Lessons for teaching students on the autism spectrum (opinion)
- Live Updates: Latest News on COVID-19 and Higher Education
- How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)
- Not This Again: No, Algorithms Should Not Be Used to Grade Writing | Just Visiting
- Students focus too much on grades to the detriment of learning (essay)
Most Shared Stories
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Student health centers report high demand for services
- A chance to reverse the effects of adjunctification (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- More data on faculty role in shared governance
- ACT scores are down | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »