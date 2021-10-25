Print

Academic Minute: What Influences Immigration Judges

By

Doug Lederman
October 25, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Daniel Braaten, associate professor of political science at Texas Lutheran University, examines what influences immigration judges to grant asylum to unaccompanied minors. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

