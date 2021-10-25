Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

More Plaintiffs Come Forward in Liberty Sexual Assault Suit

By

Elizabeth Redden
October 25, 2021
 
 

More plaintiffs stand to join a lawsuit accusing Liberty University of mishandling investigations into rape and sexual assault if the case is not resolved through mediation, an ABC News affiliate, WSET, reported. Twelve women, mostly former Liberty employees or students, sued the evangelical Christian university in July, accusing the university of having “enabled on-campus rapes” and suppressing complaints.

“Since the Complaint was filed, additional plaintiffs and witnesses have come forward,” a status document filed with the court says. “It is likely that, if the case does not resolve amicably, a First Amended Complaint will be filed on behalf of Jane Does 1-through-22, including certain current students at Liberty University. Defendant Liberty University has requested an opportunity to discuss an amicable resolution prior to the filing of a First Amended Complaint, and specifically asked not to be served or to waive service during that discussion period (so as not to begin the clock of responding to the Complaint or First Amended Complaint.) The parties have begun working on the logistics of the University’s request, and anticipate a mediation in the near-future.”

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Beyond Gatekeepers
Shared Governance
Within the Autocratic Academy
Testing Can Save Democracy

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Bloomfield Pulls the Goalie
Cancel That Regularly Scheduled Meeting
Helping Students Become Better Writers
Friday Fragments
Online Education = Electric Vehicles; Scaled Low-Cost Quality Online Degrees = Autonomous Vehicles
How Do You Know What to Run Toward?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 