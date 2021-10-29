SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Report: Northwestern Students Stole 4,500 COVID Tests
October 29, 2021
Two Northwestern University students stole 4,500 COVID-19 tests from the university, The Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Most of the tests have been recovered by the university.
A university spokesman declined to say whether charges would be filed.
