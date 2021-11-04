Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Columbia Graduate Assistants Strike Again

By

Colleen Flaherty
November 4, 2021
 
 

After voting against the tentative contract agreement reached during their spring strike, graduate assistants at Columbia University went on strike again Wednesday. The United Auto Workers-affiliated graduate student union’s outstanding concerns include access to neutral third-party arbitration in harassment and discrimination cases, comprehensive health care benefits with vision and dental coverage, and pay. The union says that graduate student workers make thousands less than the basic cost of living in New York. 

Provost Mary C. Boyce said in an update about contract negotiations that recent university proposals enhance what the university offered following the last strike, for a contract that would include minimum compensation for doctoral students of $42,766 for on 12-month appointments and $32,074 for students on 9-month appointments, with 3 percent annual increases, significant changes to university procedures for handling discrimination and harassment grievances, up to a semester of funding for Ph.D. students who have to change advisors and a support fund for reimbursement of out-of-pocket medical, dental and vision expenses.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

From Crisis Comes Opportunity
It’s Time to Open the Black Boxes
3 Steps for Increasing Faculty Diversity

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Something a Democrat Could Do: Cancel Student Debit
Writing Is Thinking
Higher Education’s Role in the Era of the Great Resignation
Road Trip!
Luxury Private Residence Halls and ‘Only the Rich Can Play’
Tuition Revenue: Where’s All the Money?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 