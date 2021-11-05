SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: Closing the Digital Divide
November 5, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute: Carl J. Sheperis, professor of mental health counseling at Texas A&M University San Antonio, examines how to give everyone comparable access to the internet. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
