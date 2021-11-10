Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Academic Minute: Student Stress and Mental Health

By

Doug Lederman
November 10, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Mahtab Jafari, professor in the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of California, Irvine, explores the pandemic's toll on mental health. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Black and Brown Students Want Black and Brown Mentors. What’s a Primarily White Institution to Do?
How Colleges Can Counter
‘Cancel Culture’
Who Comes After Dorian Abbot?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

TwitterTips for Students
What the University of Austin Gets Right
How Duke Learning Innovation Evolved Where and How the Team Works
Public Relations: No, You Can’t Have Your Own Logo
Express Your Opinion — but First, Check Yourself
Vicarious Coaching

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 