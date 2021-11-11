Strada’s New CEO Is Stephen Moret

Strada Education Network has hired Stephen Moret, president and CEO of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, as its new president and chief executive officer.

Strada has emerged in the last five years as a significant funder of institutions, organizations and companies that work on college completion and workforce readiness. Strada, which developed from United Student Aid Funds, a former student loan guarantee agency, also conducts research and houses nonprofit organizations such as the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning and InsideTrack.

During his years in Virginia, Moret helped begin the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program and a statewide Tech Talent Investment Program. Before that, he was president and CEO of the Louisiana State University Foundation and secretary of the Louisiana Department of Economic Development.