Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Rice University Provost Named Next President

By

Emma Whitford
November 12, 2021
 
 

Reginald DesRoches, provost at Rice University, will become the Texas research institution’s next president, the university announced Thursday.

DesRoches will take the helm on July 1 and succeed current president David Leebron, who plans to step down at the end of the academic year.

“We have found a leader who is inspirational and universally respected, a leader who is visionary, strategic and kind. We are proud to welcome Reginald DesRoches as our university’s next president,” Robert Ladd, chairman of the Rice University Board of Trustees, said in a press release.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Spring Forward
Resisting the Panopticon
Veterans Day, November 2021

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
In-Between Times
Can These Colleges Be Saved?
Administrative Holds: Aiding or Preventing Student Persistence?
Lifting the Veil on ‘Invisible’ Marketing Efforts
Policy Education and Public Advocacy

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 