Rice University Provost Named Next President

Reginald DesRoches, provost at Rice University, will become the Texas research institution’s next president, the university announced Thursday.

DesRoches will take the helm on July 1 and succeed current president David Leebron, who plans to step down at the end of the academic year.

“We have found a leader who is inspirational and universally respected, a leader who is visionary, strategic and kind. We are proud to welcome Reginald DesRoches as our university’s next president,” Robert Ladd, chairman of the Rice University Board of Trustees, said in a press release.