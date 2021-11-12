SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Rice University Provost Named Next President
November 12, 2021
Reginald DesRoches, provost at Rice University, will become the Texas research institution’s next president, the university announced Thursday.
DesRoches will take the helm on July 1 and succeed current president David Leebron, who plans to step down at the end of the academic year.
“We have found a leader who is inspirational and universally respected, a leader who is visionary, strategic and kind. We are proud to welcome Reginald DesRoches as our university’s next president,” Robert Ladd, chairman of the Rice University Board of Trustees, said in a press release.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Ex-dean at Southern California indicted for bribery | Inside Higher Ed
- Suit claims department chair shielded serial sexual predator
- Satiric look at this year's implicit bias module season (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Faculty call for reinstatement of acquitted professor
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »