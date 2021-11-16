Print

Academic Minute: Coherence and Belief Change

By

Doug Lederman
November 16, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Art Markman, professor of psychology and marketing at the University of Texas at Austin, explores the process of changing people’s minds. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

