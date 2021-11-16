Purdue Begins Cluster Hiring to Promote Faculty Diversity

Purdue University on Monday announced a cluster hiring initiative that is part of a $75 million effort to diversify the faculty. Forty full-time professors will be hired over the next five years, in several academic clusters. The first phase of the program started this fall and is focused on adding 14 professors in public health fields such as policy, equity, communications, nursing, pharmacy and nutrition. In addition to diversifying the faculty, Purdue says this phase of the cluster hire initiative will expand the university’s public health program, enhance research excellence and respond to workforce demands in the region. Cluster hiring to promote diversity, inclusion and innovation is becoming increasingly common.