Academic Minute: Reparations

By

Doug Lederman
November 22, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Kerry Whigham, assistant professor of genocide and mass atrocity at Binghamton University, shares an example of how dealing with the past can be crucial to moving forward. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

