Academic Minute: Easter Island Myths
November 30, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute: Robert DiNapoli, postdoctoral research associate in the environmental studies program at Binghamton University, says what really happened on Easter Island may differ from what many of us have long thought. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
