Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Academic Minute: Easter Island Myths

By

Doug Lederman
November 30, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Robert DiNapoli, postdoctoral research associate in the environmental studies program at Binghamton University, says what really happened on Easter Island may differ from what many of us have long thought. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Standing By Researchers at Public Universities
Preserving Tenure: A Term Tenure Proposal

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Why Can’t We Buy a Fountain From Sam’s Club?
The Tangled Transition to Adulthood
Hybrid Schedules as Retention Tools
‘The Exponential Age’ and Online Learning in 2030

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 