Academic Minute: When the Ordinary Becomes a Treasure

Doug Lederman
December 2, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Jacqueline Rifkin, assistant professor of marketing at the University of Missouri at Kansas City, examines what makes trivial things seem special. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

