SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: When the Ordinary Becomes a Treasure
December 2, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute: Jacqueline Rifkin, assistant professor of marketing at the University of Missouri at Kansas City, examines what makes trivial things seem special. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
- Global Citizenship – What Are We Talking About and Why Does It Matter? | GlobalHigherEd
- How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)
- Faculty rally around colleague in China Initiative case
- Texts Show SUNY Chancellor Heckled Cuomo Aide
- To prepare student for jobs, colleges must also be better workplaces (opinion)
Most Shared Stories
- Truths about an academic career people often don't share (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- What Will Higher Education Look Like 15 Years From Now? | Inside Higher Ed
- Professors urge UT Austin to lift pause on antiracist study
- Academics call for pan-Irish higher education
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »