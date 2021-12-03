Print

Academic Minute: Infowhelm

By

Doug Lederman
December 3, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Heather Houser, associate professor of English at the University of Texas at Austin, explores how art can help bring renewal to senses overwhelmed by news. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

