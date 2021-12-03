SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: Infowhelm
December 3, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute: Heather Houser, associate professor of English at the University of Texas at Austin, explores how art can help bring renewal to senses overwhelmed by news. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
